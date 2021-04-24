Badger DAO Achieves Market Cap of $227.24 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for about $26.41 or 0.00052639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $227.24 million and $20.52 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00671035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07843545 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

