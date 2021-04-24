Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Shares Gap Up to $90.57

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $90.57, but opened at $95.39. Badger Meter shares last traded at $95.39, with a volume of 32 shares traded.

BMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $205,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,545.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 14.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 8.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the first quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

