Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON BPC opened at GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.77. The firm has a market cap of £19.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.99. Bahamas Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.70 ($0.05).

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

