Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $20.50

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.79.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $25.64.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

