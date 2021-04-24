Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Stock Position Lowered by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 318,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Ball by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.69.

In other news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

