BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $70.48 on Friday. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.31.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.01%.

In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $81,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at $81,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,266 shares of company stock valued at $10,116,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $13,832,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

