Bank of Hawaii (BOH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bank of Hawaii to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

NYSE:BOH opened at $90.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $48.77 and a twelve month high of $99.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.