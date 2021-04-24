Banta Asset Management LP Buys 35 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Banta Asset Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $340.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.19. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $228.30 and a 12 month high of $342.43.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

