Barclays Increases Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $75.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Barclays from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised shares of Snap from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.18. Snap has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $562,444.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,137.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,463 shares of company stock valued at $16,378,091 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Snap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.