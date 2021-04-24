Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectris has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPJF opened at $45.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.25. Spectris has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $47.36.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

