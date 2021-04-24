Barclays Reiterates €620.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

Barclays set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €445.00 ($523.53) price target on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €540.00 ($635.29) price target on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €540.91 ($636.36).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.