Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.58. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.31.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

