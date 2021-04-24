Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 100 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $134.72 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $136.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.38 and a 200-day moving average of $121.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

