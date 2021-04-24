Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

LULU opened at $340.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.82 and a 200-day moving average of $335.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.10 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

