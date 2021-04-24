Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 130 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

MSTR opened at $613.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $698.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.94. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $109.64 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,108.67 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 0.41%.

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last ninety days. 26.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

