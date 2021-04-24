Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,326,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $189.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $191.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.