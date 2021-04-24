Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $394.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.19 and its 200-day moving average is $142.20.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

