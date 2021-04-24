Baystate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 117.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $74.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $80.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market cap of $216.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.63.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

