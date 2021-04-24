Baystate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,099,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,542,000 after buying an additional 178,397 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 23,323 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 51,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 30,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESML stock opened at $39.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90.

