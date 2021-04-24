Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 133,947 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 4.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $135.30 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

