Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.89

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.89 and traded as high as C$1.29. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 1,598,004 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BTE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$710.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

