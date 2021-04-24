Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.69.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $57.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

