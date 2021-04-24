Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Belden were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after buying an additional 566,254 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after buying an additional 48,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Belden by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,624,000 after buying an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000.

BDC stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.70. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.80.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

