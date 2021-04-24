Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BDT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.70 ($43.18).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ETR BDT traded down €2.05 ($2.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €44.40 ($52.24). 4,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,576. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €28.80 ($33.88) and a 1-year high of €55.40 ($65.18). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.36 million and a PE ratio of -112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.62, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

