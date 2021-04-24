BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of BYSI opened at $9.76 on Thursday. BeyondSpring has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,326,000 after buying an additional 165,404 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 87,179 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.