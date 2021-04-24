BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYSI. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of BeyondSpring from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of BeyondSpring stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYSI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.