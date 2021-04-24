BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Gap Down to $61.86

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.86, but opened at $60.50. BHP Group shares last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 30,357 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BHP Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

