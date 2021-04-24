BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHP shares. Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

