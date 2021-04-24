BiFi Market Capitalization Hits $6.40 Million (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, BiFi has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $907,961.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.23 or 0.00304415 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00026229 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008415 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About BiFi

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

