Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have outpaced the industry in the past three months. Notably, the company has been gaining from business growth initiatives, including efforts to boost online capabilities. Markedly, the company witnessed growth in its core business during fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. In fact, comparable sales (comps) increased 7.9% in the reported quarter. The company witnessed double-digit comps growth across several categories. Going ahead, management expects low-single digit rise in comps during first-quarter fiscal 2021. Also it is on track with Operation North Star to boost efficiency. On the flip side, the company has been grappling with weak store traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, higher freight expenses have been exerting pressure on gross margin. Also, it is cautious regarding rising COVID-19 related expenses.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital cut shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

NYSE:BIG opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Big Lots by 851.4% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

