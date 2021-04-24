Biogen’s (BIIB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.57.

BIIB opened at $262.63 on Friday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after buying an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after buying an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

