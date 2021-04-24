BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells $326,200.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,198,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

BLFS stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.44, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLFS. Stephens boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Benchmark raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4,712.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $18,872,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,041,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

