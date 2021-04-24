BitDegree (BDG) Market Capitalization Hits $1.89 Million

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 24th. BitDegree has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $321.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDegree has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDegree alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00065372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00017930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00091156 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.01 or 0.00661464 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.15 or 0.07469582 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDegree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitDegree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDegree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.