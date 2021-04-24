BitMax Token Hits Market Cap of $1.22 Billion (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One BitMax Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market cap of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00063922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00017493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00054833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00091073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.60 or 0.00650033 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.71 or 0.07740330 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BitMax Token (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax. BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

