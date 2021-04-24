Bitnation (XPAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,274.51

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Bitnation has a market capitalization of $90,274.51 and $374.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitnation Coin Profile

XPAT is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,011,995,338 coins. The official website for Bitnation is bitnation.co. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

