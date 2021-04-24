BitSend (BSD) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. BitSend has a market capitalization of $201,383.86 and $72.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00501151 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005356 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00032086 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.42 or 0.03171175 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,716,900 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

