BitZ Token Market Capitalization Tops $45.30 Million (BZ)

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. One BitZ Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitZ Token has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. BitZ Token has a total market cap of $45.30 million and $446,343.00 worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00067466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00018967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00056072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00671893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.92 or 0.07866628 BTC.

BitZ Token Coin Profile

BitZ Token (CRYPTO:BZ) is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

BitZ Token Coin Trading

