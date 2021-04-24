BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average is $45.04.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth $356,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

