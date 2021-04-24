Blank Wallet Price Tops $2.23 on Top Exchanges (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $36.51 million and $2.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $2.23 or 0.00004456 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00268412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.37 or 0.01005956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,977.12 or 1.00075630 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00022402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.62 or 0.00607978 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.