BLAST (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0018

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last week, BLAST has traded up 188.6% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $84,305.03 and approximately $318.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006327 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00013565 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000268 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,778,519 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

