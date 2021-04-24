Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $812.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

