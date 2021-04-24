BMO Capital Markets Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $160.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $149.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $159.19.

JBHT opened at $169.20 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.75.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

