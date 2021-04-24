BMO Capital Markets Increases Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to $70.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Metro from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Metro from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of MTRAF opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

