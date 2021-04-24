BMO Capital Markets Increases S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $428.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $380.00 to $428.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.54.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $388.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $389.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $357.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.