Bokf Na Has $17.93 Million Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $187.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a PE ratio of 116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.84.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.17.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

