Bokf Na Has $18.22 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bokf Na lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. United Bank grew its position in NIKE by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $130.19 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

