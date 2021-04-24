Bokf Na Has $20.98 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after acquiring an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after acquiring an additional 431,491 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after buying an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI opened at $388.14 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $280.38 and a one year high of $389.43. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

