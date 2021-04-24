Bokf Na Has $50.41 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bokf Na lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 0.9% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Facebook were worth $50,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,745,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,762,764,000 after purchasing an additional 919,615 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $301.13 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.82 and a 12-month high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average is $275.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,564,049 shares of company stock valued at $441,938,332 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.03.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.