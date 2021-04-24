Bokf Na Purchases 13,312 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $24,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 136.3% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 11.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 134,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,191 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $223.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.11. The company has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $226.21.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.13.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

