Bokf Na Purchases 63,426 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bokf Na lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,426 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $338.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

